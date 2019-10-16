On October 14, 2019, Craig Goodman, a longtime artist at Insomniac Games, passed away after several years battling against brain cancer. Memorial services have been planned for Saturday, October 19th, with a reception to follow. Goodman was best known for his work on various Insomniac Games’ projects over the years, like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank, Sunset Overdrive, FUSE, and various games in the Resistance series.

The company made the announcement via its official Twitter page:

A sad farewell to longtime Insomniac Craig Goodman, who fought brain cancer for the last several years. Those of us who had the privilege to know Craig in health and illness will remember him for the infectious joy he brought into our lives. Memorial service details to follow. pic.twitter.com/2SmbWaV6w7 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 14, 2019

Goodman was known as a positive person, with immense enthusiasm for the projects he worked on throughout his career. You can find out more info about his memorial service, which will be held in North Carolina.

The company Goodman worked for, Insomniac Games, was recently purchased by Sony, making it a first-party studio. The company had a long history of working closely with Sony, so the announcement of the studio’s acquisition wasn’t too surprising. We’ll have to see how this will impact its games, going forward. Presumably, Insomniac Games will be better off and have more job security thanks to the backing of Sony. Likewise, it’s unclear how Goodman’s passing will affect any current projects at the studio, as well.

Our deepest condolences to Goodman’s family and the team at Insomniac Games.

[Source: Twitter]