Insomniac’s Multiplayer Game Was ‘Spider-Man Meets GTA Online,’ Possibly Canceled

Documents leaked by Insomniac Games hackers reveal that the studio is/was working on a Spider-Man multiplayer game. The studio previously confirmed that it was working on a multiplayer game while hiring for the project but never revealed it. There’s some confusion surrounding the game’s current status.

Why fans think Insomniac’s Spider-Man multiplayer game has been canceled

Billed as “Spider-Man meets GTA Online” in an internal presentation, Insomniac planned to launch the game by 2026. But a leaked roadmap for the studio’s upcoming projects has no mention of this multiplayer game, leading many to believe it may have been canceled. It also doesn’t help that Sony’s live-service push — which was in full swing up until last year — ended up falling flat. As a result, numerous games ended up being canceled, including The Last of Us multiplayer.

We won’t share the leaked presentation and images from the Spider-Man multiplayer game here, but they’re hosted over on ResetEra and Reddit. According to the leak, the game would have received individual Marvel character-themed seasons quarterly. Each season would have come with a Battle Pass and would have lasted three months, with each month bringing a new story act. The game would have received free content as well.