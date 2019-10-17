Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Patch 1.5.1 recently went live on all platforms, addressing myriad bug issues. While the patch is small in size (0.3GB on the PS4), it tackles issues across many sections of the game. Discovery Tour, the main game, Story Creator Mode, and The Fate of Atlantis DLC all received some sort of update in the 1.5.1 patch.

Check out the full list of patch notes below:

Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece

[PC] Removed the HUD preset option from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.

[PC] Removed the unintended update history section from the standalone version of Discovery Tour.

Addressed an issue that caused players to get stuck in world stations under certain conditions.

Story Creator Mode

Addressed an issue with the calculation of rewards.

Addressed an issue where the dialogue scene could get blurry when the stage of the dialogue is set to 1v1 close.

The Fate of Atlantis

Addressed an issue that reset gathered Isu Knowledge after updating to version 1.5.0.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Isu Beckon quest from appearing.

Main Game

Addressed an issue in A Godless Blight that prevented players from carrying bodies out of the water if they died and reloaded the save game.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Underworld Pack items to be available in the visual customization section.

In addition, the Melaina mount is now available to all players for free. Get a glimpse of the beautifully flamboyant unicorn in the post linked below:

The Melaina mount is now available for FREE to all #AssassinsCreedOdyssey players! pic.twitter.com/xitIFUKvYL — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 17, 2019

As previously announced, Patch 1.5.1 represents the final title update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Still, players will have plenty to sink their teeth into for the next couple of weeks. Until November 4th, Ubisoft is conducting special anniversary events for AC Odyssey, which allow players to track down past Epic Ships and Epic Mercenaries.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft]