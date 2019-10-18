Not much is known about Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, an action-RPG set to flip the series on its head. Fortunately, that will soon change. According to Atlus, fans can look forward to an upcoming reveal, scheduled for October 24th at 12:00pm JST; North American audiences, then, should expect the reveal to go live at 10:00pm CST. At the time of writing, details about what specifically the new information will entail remains under wraps. Those interested should keep a close eye on social media, though.

This incredibly vague tease of what’s to come hit the web this morning, courtesy of a tweet from an official Persona account. The post in question shared a link to Persona 5 Scrambles‘ website, complete with a graphic for the upcoming announcement. “Be Ready to Fight,” reads the tagline attached to the busy graphic. Yet, neither the tweet nor the webpage provide any concrete details of what fans should expect.

Atlus announced Persona 5 Scramble in April of this year, following weeks of speculation. Instead of a long-rumored Persona 5 port for the Nintendo Switch, Persona 5 Scramble will serve as an entirely new experience for both the PS4 and Switch. Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force is leading development on the title, meaning audiences are in for something akin to a Musou-inspired adventure. This new entry in the series will also see the Phantom Thieves explore Japan beyond Tokyo. Apparently, Okinawa, Osaka, Sapporo, Shibyya, and Sendai are all part of the experience as well.

