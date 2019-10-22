PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 22, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Bonfire ($4.99/PS+ $3.49)

PS4 Demos

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

NBA 2K20 (New Version of Demo)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives VS. CASTLEVANIA ($7.99)

Beholder 2 ($14.99)

Beholder Civic Duty Bundle ($19.99)

Deep Space Rush ($3.99)

Destiny Connect: Digital Launch Edition ($39.99)

Doors&Rooms ($14.99)

Draw a Stickman: Epic 2 ($6.99)

Driven Out ($13.49)

Eastshade ($24.99)

The Escapists + The Escapists 2 ($34.99/PS+ $24.49)

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition ($49.99)

Felix the Reaper ($24.99)

Firewall Zero Hour – Digital Deluxe Edition ($39.99)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX ($14.99)

HITMAN 2 – Whittleton Creek Pack ($11.99)

Horror Stories ($3.99)

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure! ($39.99)

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 ($29.99)

Kine ($19.99)

Megaquarium ($25.49)

Minotaur Arcade Volume 1 ($14.99)

MONKEY KING: HERO IS BACK ($39.99)

MONKEY KING: HERO IS BACK Hero Edition ($64.99)

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 ($34.99/PS+ $24.49)

PBA Pro Bowling ($19.99)

Pig Eat Ball ($14.99)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville ($39.99)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Raging Loop ($29.99)

Return of the Obra Dinn ($19.99)

Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands ($24.99/PS+ $22.49)

Street Outlaws: The List ($39.99)

Trails of Cold Steel III ($59.99)

Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition ($39.99)

Warface: Mars Conqueror’s Edition ($19.99)

Warface: Mars Explorer’s Edition ($9.99)

Wargaming – Mercenaries and Legends ($24.99)

Worbital ($12.99)

Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D ($34.99/PS+ $24.49)

WWE 2K20 ($59.99)

WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

PS Vita Games

Deep Space Rush ($3.99)

