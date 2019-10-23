Slowly, more information concerning the Death Stranding World Tour is surfacing online. And, finally, details about the first tour date, October 30th, are available. On October 30th, the World Tour will make a stop at Paris Games Week. Sometime between November 3rd and November 9th, an event will take place in Berlin. Details for the Berlin event, such as a specific date and venue, are expected to go live “soon.”

The Paris and Berlin information was shared via a Death Stranding fan account on Twitter. Hideo Kojima retweeted the account’s post, adding legitimacy to the claim. The post also reaffirms the two known London dates of November 1st and November 2nd. See the tweet in question below:

As noted above, two London tour dates are sandwiched between the Paris Games Week and Berlin events. On November 1st, BAFTA will host a member-exclusive event for the Death Stranding World Tour. Fans shouldn’t fret, however. The BAFTA-hosted show will be streamed live. Information on that front is expected to soon become available. A second London event, The Death Stranding Experience, is slated for November 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, and 10th. On the 2nd, fans will have the chance to meet Kojima in person. In the days ahead, more details about the World Tour itself are bound to surface.

Death Stranding will land in stores for the PlayStation 4 early next month on November 8th.