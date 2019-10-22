PlayStation UK has announced via Twitter that something called “The Death Stranding Experience” is coming to England’s capital city. The non-ticketed event is free to all and will offer those in attendance “insight into the world of Death Stranding,” along with a chance to meet creator Hideo Kojima on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Hideo Kojima is coming to London! Meet him in person on November 2nd, 11.30am to 1.30pm. The #DeathStranding Experience will be open on the 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th & 10th. Giving you insight into the world of Death Stranding and the chance to buy limited edition merchandise. pic.twitter.com/X1JY3b4Qmj — PlayStatiooOOOoon UK (@PlayStationUK) October 22, 2019

It’s not currently known what exactly the experience is, with details being thin other than confirmation that it’ll be a “unique experience that draws on the environments of the game.” Seemingly, the mystery event looks to mirror the air of uncertainty that many players still have with regards to what moment-to-moment gameplay actually entails going into the PS4 exclusive’s November 8, 2019 launch.

Video game auteur Kojima will only be in attendance on that inaugural date for a photo meet and greet, rather than a signing, with fans between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm BST. After that Kojima presumably has other commitments, what with it being less than a week ahead of the game’s final release, as he’ll be absent on the remaining four dates.

For those that can’t make the initial day, The Death Stranding Experience will continue on November 3rd, 8th, 9th, and 10th. Opening times for each day are listed in BST below.

November 2nd — 10 am until 7 pm

November 3rd, 8th, 9th, 10th — 10:30 am until 6 pm

If that’s not reason enough to attend the free event, there will also be “limited edition merchandise” for Death Stranding on sale. Additionally, there’s no age restriction in place, though the event does come recommended for those aged 16+.

Although it sounds like many of the fixtures from Kojima Productions’ previously announced “World Strand Tour” will also feature at The Death Stranding Experience, different branding between the two events seemingly serves to separate them. Whether it’s officially considered part of the tour is somewhat unclear at this point, though we do already know that Kojima-san is scheduled to be in London on November 1st as the world tour makes a stop at the illustrious BAFTAs ceremony.

Whether you can make it to The Death Stranding Experience or not, excitement is currently mounting for the Metal Gear Solid creator’s first independent game. That being said, be careful when discussing it on social media platforms as spoilers are already circulating the internet.

PlayStation 4 players can pick up a copy of Death Stranding starting Friday, November 8th.