Japanese collectible manufacturer Prime 1 Studio has a hulking Death Stranding figure in production, depicting protagonist Sam Porter Bridges geared up and with BB in tow. Given its massive height of 42 inches tall and an incredible amount detail, it’s almost unbelievable. There are two versions; the Standard Edition costs $2,799, while the Black Label Edition will run consumers $3,599. Only 500 pieces will be produced for the Black Label Edition. Both are scheduled to release sometime between November 2020 and February 2021. Preorders for each edition are currently live on Prime 1 Studio’s website.

Get a close look at both versions of the Prime 1 Studio statue in the following image gallery:

Death Stranding Prime 1 Studio Statue is a Very Expensive Behemoth WATCH GALLERY

The statue’s standard version includes:

Statue size approximately 42 inches tall [H:106.4cm W:48.2cm D:54.3cm]

One specially designed base

Built-in LED light up function in 8 places

All of the above will be included in the Black Label Edition. However, it’s to also feature an alternate silicon portrait and alternate polystone portrait. The interchangeable silicon head model, according to the Prime 1 Studio listing, gives it “a more realistic look and feel.”

It seems this is the Sam Porter Bridges statue that Prime 1 Studio teased weeks ago during Tokyo Game Show. At the time, the company additionally showed off a figure of Mads Mikkelsen’s Cliff character. However, there presently exists no further information on when it may receive a formal announcement.

Death Stranding will come to the PlayStation 4 early next month on November 8th. The title is slated to land on PC on an unspecified date during summer 2020. Review embargo for the game will lift on November 1, so expect to hear more about it then.

[Source: Prime 1 Studio via The Toyark]