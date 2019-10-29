Developer Panache Digital Games’ Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey launched back in August for PC, but console players don’t have much longer to wait to explore the wonders of human evolution. The Private Division-published title will release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in just a few weeks on December 6th for $39.99. Preorders are already live online.

As is usually the case, a new trailer has accompanied the game’s release date announcement. Get a brand-new look at Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey in the following video:

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey comes from Panache Digital Games, founded by Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Désilets. The title follows mankind’s journey, as the title suggests, spanning back to 10 million years in the past. Players will embark on an odyssey that begins in Africa during the Neogene Period.

Exploring and surviving is the name of the game, but other aspects will be just as important. For instance, players will have to choose which skills to learn, which will in turn be passed down from generation to generation. These attributes vary from crafting tools and equipment to learning evasive maneuvers when fleeing from predatory creatures. In managing all of the above, players will build a clan, hopefully one fully equipped to survive humanity’s various evolutionary periods.

Every choice has an impact on future generations. Therefore, the evolutionary path players embark on will likely differ from what others experience in Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. It also means there’s a chance of failure. As noted above, the clan’s survival will depend upon how players build upon certain attributes.

