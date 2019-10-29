Lost Ember from Mooneye Studios will come to consoles and PC in few weeks, allowing players to explore a wondrous world from a wolf’s perspective. This adventure will begin November 22nd on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One for $29.99. Apparently, a Nintendo Switch release date will arrive sometime “later.”

Mooneye Studio’s revealed the exploration title’s release date in a “Release Date Announcement” trailer, which is complete with stunning visuals and a beautiful song from Lost Ember’s soundtrack. See the new trailer down below:

A wolf serves as the protagonist of the exploration adventure players will embark on in Lost Ember. However, this is not just any ordinary wolf. This particular creature of the wild has the ability to take on the form of over a dozen other animals, including fish, birds, and even mountain goats. A spirit guide will accompany the wolf, providing narration to help explain what happened to the lost civilizations of humanity that once dwelled alongside animals in the wild. Supposedly, not every tale of mankind’s downfall will be the same.

Fully reclaimed by nature, Lost Ember’s world is lush and replete with wildlife. Thanks to the wolf’s being able to take on the form of other animals, players will get to explore the world from a wide variety of perspectives. Swimming through the sea as a fish, soaring over the canopies of a dense rainforest as a bird, or rolling through desolate plains as a desert-dwelling creature serve as but a few notable examples.

Lost Ember will feature music from Craig Conner, who served as music director at Rockstar for several Grand Theft Auto installments. Will Morton, another alum of Rockstar, is also providing music and sound to the Mooneye Studios project.

In addition, according to the studio’s website, a VR port is in the works. However, there’s currently no word on whether it will make it to PlayStation VR, though the team does seem interested in the hardware.

[Source: Mooneye Studios via Gematsu]