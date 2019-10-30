Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes is a certified sleeper hit. The apocalyptic survival title has officially crossed one million units sold worldwide, according to publisher Perfect World Entertainment. Both the publisher and developer seem pleased with the game’s success, thus far and are celebrating by announcing upcoming content plans. For starters, players will be able to celebrate Halloween with fresh rewards and in-game content, such as Hardcore Mode, which goes live on October 31st.

Hardcore Mode is a much-requested addition to the experience. Players can begin a brand-new character and play until their first death. Once that death occurs, it’s game over. To even the playing field, Hardcore characters can only be active online with other Hardcore characters. As a consequence, random matchmaking won’t be enabled, either. Instead, players wanting take their Hardcore characters online must invite friends or other players looking for a similar experience to their game.

In addition, rewards in Remnant: From the Ash’s Hardcore Mode will feel much more gratifying. Vanquishing the Hardcore version of the World Boss, for example, will net players “new rings with powerful effects.” These rewards are to transfer to all characters on a player’s account, regardless of difficulty settings.

Gunfire Games also unveiled future content plans that will lead into late 2020. In the spring months, a “Corsus + Survival Update” will go live. Later in 2020, the studio intends to launch another round of DLC that presently remains under wraps. See Remnant: From the Ash’s content roadmap in the following image:

Remnant: From the Ash is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Perfect World Entertainment via Gamasutra]