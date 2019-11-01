Phoenix Point, a strategy game from the original XCOM creator, finally has more concrete release date details. It won’t arrive on the PlayStation 4 until sometime in late 2020. Meanwhile, PC players can grab a copy on the Epic Games Store as early as December 3, 2019. The title will launch for the Xbox One on an unspecified date in 2020’s earlier months.

The game’s developer, Snapshot Games, unleashed Phoenix Point’s launch information in a post on its website’s forums. In addition, the studio detailed the strategy title’s special editions. For now, however, it remains unclear as to whether all of extra contents will also translate to the PS4 version.

A Base Edition for Phoenix Point, including the game and a digital manual, will cost players $39.99. The Deluxe Edition is to include the same as the base version, a desktop wallpaper, an in-game weapon set, in-game armor set, digital art book, and compendium for $59.99. Finally, the $80 Ultra Edition will feature all of the above and the Season Pass contents, for which there are five separate DLCs planned.

Similar to XCOM, turn-based tactical strategy mechanics rest at the heart of Phoenix Point’s experience. Players will also use world-based tactics to combat an “alien menace.” Over time, the aliens will undergo change in a fashion that’s wholly dependent upon the player’s tactical stratagems. These mutations will consistently up the ante, providing players with a host of challenges to navigate. Expect to see the challenge especially shine through during a wide variety of combat encounters.

[Source: Snapshot Games via Gematsu]