Snapshot Games and Prime Matter have announced that Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition will release on October 1st for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and later on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The latter versions will be offered as free upgrades to those who purchase the last-gen versions.

The Behemoth Edition will include the base game as well as tons of updates and upgrades alongside four expansions: Blood and Titanium, Legacy of the Ancients, Festering Skies, and Corrupted Horizons. Here’s an overview of what you can expect:

The Year One Edition of Phoenix Point includes all previously released content and a slew of updates, upgrades, fixes, and new content suggested by our community.

Next-Gen Tech with Classic Pedigree – Integrating the core ethos of X-COM while updating the visuals, technology, and systems to modern standards has made Phoenix Point best-in-class.

Phoenix Point first released on PC in 2019, followed by a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release back in January this year. For the uninitiated, it’s a single player strategy and turn-based tactics video game brought to us by X-COM creator Julian Gollop.

Check out a plot summary and new trailer below.