Snapshot Games and Prime Matter have announced that Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition will release on October 1st for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and later on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The latter versions will be offered as free upgrades to those who purchase the last-gen versions.
The Behemoth Edition will include the base game as well as tons of updates and upgrades alongside four expansions: Blood and Titanium, Legacy of the Ancients, Festering Skies, and Corrupted Horizons. Here’s an overview of what you can expect:
- The Year One Edition of Phoenix Point includes all previously released content and a slew of updates, upgrades, fixes, and new content suggested by our community.
- Next-Gen Tech with Classic Pedigree – Integrating the core ethos of X-COM while updating the visuals, technology, and systems to modern standards has made Phoenix Point best-in-class.
Phoenix Point first released on PC in 2019, followed by a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release back in January this year. For the uninitiated, it’s a single player strategy and turn-based tactics video game brought to us by X-COM creator Julian Gollop.
Check out a plot summary and new trailer below.
The Earth has been overrun. A mutating, alien menace threatens the last remnants of mankind. Only the Phoenix Project, a secret organization of the best minds and bravest soldiers left on earth, can repel the invasion and reverse the inevitable. The Phoenix Project looks to you for leadership. Research and develop new technologies, explore a ravaged globe, build your bases, manage resources, and dominate the battlefield.