SingStar Servers Are Shutting Down After 15 ‘Incredible’ Years

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it’ll be shutting down SingStar‘s servers after 15 “incredible” years on January 31, 2020.

If you have made any digital purchases, you are advised to download everything on to your console now because you will lose access to the content after this date. Additionally, if you’re a trophy hunter, you might want to work on that Platinum as soon as possible because once the servers are offline, you won’t be able to unlock certain trophies.

Sony provided the following lists of features that’ll continue to work after server closure and functions that won’t work:

Available offline

Play songs on physical discs

Play digital songs that have previously been purchased and downloaded to the hard-drive

PS4 users only will also be able to re-download previously downloaded and deleted songs. Note this is not possible for PS3 / PS2 users, where if a downloaded song is deleted, it cannot be re-downloaded

Play Party Mode

Track and record high scores offline

Take and store videos and snapshots onto your PlayStation hard drive

Create song playlists

Functionality affected by closure

Purchasing or downloading new songs will not be possible or available

You will not be able to view, upload or interact with any online user generated content (UGC)

You will not be able to share recorded media at the end of a performance on any of the available public sharing platforms (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, PSN or SingStar community)

You will not be able to track and record high scores online

You will not be able to complete online challenges

Trophies affected

Channel surfer

Concert debut

Stars in my eyes

SingStar

“We’ve loved watching the community grow, and have lots of fond memories from working on SingStar,” wrote the developer. “Your support over the years has meant the world. Thank you and lots of love.”

Share your SingStar memories with us below!

[Source: SingStar]