PlayStation Stars September 2023 Campaigns and Collectibles Revealed

Sony has revealed September 2023’s PlayStation Stars campaigns and collectibles. It’s a good month for those who like Japanese games and a little bit of a challenge.

PlayStation Stars September 2023 campaign details

Starting September 1, those who own the PS3 wireless keyboard will be able to activate the ‘PlayStation & You: Wireless Keyboard Campaign’ and unlock a digital PS3 wireless keyboard collectible.

From September 5 onwards, PS Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members who haven’t canceled their memberships over the recent price hike can snag 50 points simply by playing any of the following Japanese games:

Dynasty Warriors 9

Lost Judgement

Devil May Cry 5

Death Stranding

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Those who plan to try out any of September’s amazing PS Plus Essential games can snag an additional 50 points.

Players who like a challenge have two Hard Game Club Balloon collectibles to chase. One of them requires playing Slay the Spire and earning the “Shapes” trophy, and the other requires playing Cuphead and earning “A Day at the Fair” trophy.

Don’t forget that there are games available to unlock via PS Stars points, if you’ve gathered enough of them. Available games include Exit the Gungeon, Cuphead, Moss, and Dredge.

Enjoy!