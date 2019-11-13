Mortal Kombat 11 fans have eagerly waited months for Sindel gameplay. Finally, NetherRealm plans to unleash footage sometime tomorrow, November 14th. If the first look at Sindel is anything like gameplay trailers for past Kombat Pack content, there may be a few character skins teased for other fighters, as well.

NetherRealm Creative Director and Mortal Kombat Co-Creator, Ed Boon, teased the coming trailer in a Twitter post. Boon’s tweet also featured a new look at Sindel. It’s seemingly one of her animations following a match win. See the post in question down below:

A subsequent tweet from Boon features more footage. The short clip includes pre-fight banter between the Outworld Queen and Cassie Cage.

Stone Kold sober as a matter of fact.pic.twitter.com/GarSfxLmoa — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 13, 2019

Sindel represents the fourth of six total Kombat Pack characters. She’ll become available to players later this month on November 26th. The final two guest characters include Joker and Spawn. The Clown Prince of Crime will enter the Mortal Kombat 11 arena on January 28, 2020. Spawn is slated to make is long-awaited Mortal Kombat debut a couple of months later on March 17th.

Since MK11’s launch this past April, NetherRealm has consistently updated the experience. One recent update brought Team Raids to the title, adding in a co0-op experience quite like no other.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Ed Boon on Twitter]