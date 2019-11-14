Just over three years after its release, the successfully Kickstarted Mighty No. 9 is scheduled to be removed from the PlayStation Store, at least in Japan. The Mega Man-inspired action platformer will be delisted from the digital store on November 15, 2019. However, it’s still available in all other regions, with no word on if it will be pulled from the PS Store elsewhere. The game was published by Spike Chunsoft in Japan, while Deep Silver handled the publishing in the West.

It’s unclear why Mighty No. 9 is being pulled in Japan, but it could have something to do with licensing agreements on the back end, specifically with the different publisher in that region.

Keep in mind, if you’ve already purchased a digital PS4 copy in Japan, you’ll still be able to redownload, even if you’ve deleted it from your hard drive. You simply won’t be able to purchase it if you haven’t already. And of course, physical copies will still work as normal.

Mighty No. 9 was one of the most backed Kickstarters in history, reaching over $4 million throughout its pledging campaign. Even more impressive is that its initial goal was only $900,000, which it met in just two days.

Sadly, the excitement during its development did not endure after its release. It had been in the works for quite some time and had suffered from a number of delays. Once it released, fans were disappointed with the final product, criticizing its lack of polish. Although it felt like Mega Man, critics maintained that it was largely uninspired and bland.

The removal of games from digital storefronts has been occurring a lot in recent memory, mostly based on licensed properties. Games like Ducktales Remastered, several Frogwares Sherlock Holmes games, and numerous Activision-published games based on licenses like Deadpool, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance have all seen their time come. We’ll keep you updated on the status of Mighty No. 9 in other territories, but for now, you can still purchase it if you live outside of Japan.

[Source: Reddit]