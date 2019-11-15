Still don’t own the Crash Bandicoot remasters? Perhaps all of that waiting will pay off. According to an Amazon listing, Activision has another Crash bundle in the works. The bundle in question will feature Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled as a complete package for the price of $59.99. It’s supposedly launching next month on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Strangely, the Xbox One release is listed for December 2, 2019, while the PS4 version has a date of December 31st attached.

When the release date confusion will receive clarification currently remain to be seen. At least the Amazon listing features the bundle’s box art. Check it out in the image below:

This seems like a pretty good deal for $60, given that consumers will have access to four remade classic Crash Bandicoot titles. Each of them, of course, have been rebuilt from the ground up, faithful to the classic versions. Those featured in the N. Sane Trilogy—Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped–were brought back to life by Vicarious Visions. Beenox took care of Crash Team Racing’s remake, which just hit store shelves earlier this summer.

Activision released a similar bundle late last year, packaging Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy in one box. If the new Crash bundle is anything like the Crash/Spyro packaging, the Crash/CTR titles are likely to be printed on separate discs. As such, akin to the N. Sane Trilogy’s original release, the trilogy may only feature one game on its disc, while the other two will require players to download a hefty update. Hopefully, Activision will offer clarification on these details as the reported launch date draws near.

[Source: Amazon]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.