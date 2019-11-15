Purgatory, Wyoming in 1888 is home to lawlessness, damnation, wendigos, and witches. This mythical area of the Wild West also gives rise to an eerie chaos, one that sees gunslinger William Mason, voiced by Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy, Hellboy), rise from the dead. All of this and more will unfold in West of Dead, a twin-stick shooter from developer Upstream Arcade and publisher Raw Fury (Mosaic). It’s slated to arrive on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One in 2020. From now until November 25th, players of the latter platform have access to West of Dead’s open beta.

The twin-stick shooter was recently announced during Xbox’s X019, wherein an incredibly stylish trailer was shown off. Get a glimpse of West of Dead’s fast-paced action in the following announcement trailer:

Purgatory seems an interesting setting. The town molds itself after the cultures, memories, and beliefs of souls who pass through its borders. Inevitably, these persistent twists and shifts engender chaos. Said chaos isn’t helped by the awakening of the aforementioned gunslinger, Willam Mason, who only remembers a figure in black. Following his awakening from the dead, Mason sets out in search of answers, unleashing events that result in “mythic consequences.”

In addition to Ron Perlman and an intriguing premise, West of Dead has plenty to offer on the gameplay front. Evidenced by the reveal trailer, this twin-stick shooter will encourage players to think tactically, especially when moving in and out of cover. West of Dead’s procedurally generated hunting grounds are also bound to keep even the most skillful of players on their toes.

