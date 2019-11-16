Grand Theft Auto V is a gift that keeps on giving and Rockstar Games has no plans to let things slow down. The developer has announced that players can now create their own King of the Hill and Survival modes in the hit multiplayer, and publish them for others to play.

“Over the past few years, the boundless creativity of the GTA Online Community has produced a near-limitless number of incredible Jobs and Races – from the innovative Fork It – Deep Sea to the legendary Super Stunt Sky,” wrote Rockstar. “Today’s update to GTA Online opens up the ability for players to build their very own wave-based Survival Modes in the Survival Creator- with options to place props and spawn points, control enemy combat proficiency, vehicle spawns and much, much more. Players can also architect their own throne rooms in the brand-new King of the Hill Creator, placing props and capture points (choose from stationary areas, item pickups such as briefcases or even driveable vehicles) with the freedom to build either team-based or free-for-all variants.”

You can publish your creations via Rockstar’s Social Club. If you want to browse King of the Hill and Survival playlists, find their respective icons on the map.

Rockstar recently announced that GTA V has sold a whopping 115 million copies to date. The game, which first released on last-gen platforms in 2013, continues to appear in the top ten retail and download charts on a weekly basis.

Rumor has it that a new GTA is underway but considering GTA Online‘s ongoing success, don’t expect a replacement anytime soon.

[Source: Rockstar Games]