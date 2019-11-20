With Sony having opened the flood gates on cross-play, more and more games are adding it. The latest? Fighting game Fantasy Strike, which will now be getting full cross-play. Originally, the game allowed PC users to play with PlayStation 4 players or Nintendo Switch gamers, though the two consoles could not play with each other. PC gamers had to pick one or the other. With the cross-play update coming next month, all three will be able to join and spectate games no matter what system anyone is playing on. The only thing you’ll need to know is a player’s “FantasyTag,” which serves as an in-game identification system. Once you have that you can spectate matches between Switch players, or join a tournament featuring all three platforms.

Additionally, to celebrate the event there will be a Fantasy Strike online tournament that will allow players from any of the three platforms to join in. Information on the tournament will go live next month with the cross-play update.

Fantasy Strike is an indie fighting game that focuses on being simple to learn and play without sacrificing the mechanical depth the genre is known for. Originally it was put on crowdfunding site Fig in an effort to raise $500,000 for the game, but the project only made a little less than $150,000 when the funding period expired. Despite this, the game continued getting made and was released back in July of this year. It features a simple control scheme that only requires a few buttons, and to prove their point the developers even made it compatible with Guitar Hero controllers. Fantasy Strike also features many training modes and learning videos to help ease players into each of the ten playable characters.

The game joins plenty of others in offering cross-play features. From other fighting games such as Brawlhalla, to massive AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, to indie games like ReadySet Heroes. Cross-play is a feature that is quickly becoming a basic feature for any online game.