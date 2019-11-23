The annual Square Enix Black Friday sale has been announced, featuring discounts on digital and physical editions of a number of titles including Kingdom Hearts III and the recently released Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.

Digital discounts are live now through December 3rd. Discounts on physical games will go live on November 27th.

Digital Deals (PlayStation Store and Xbox Live)

PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider™: Definitive Edition are 60% off, dropping the price from $59.99 to $24.00

The Xbox One version of Rise of the Tomb Raider®: 20 Year Celebration is 85% off, slashing the price from $39.00 to $5.99

PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions of JUST CAUSE 4 – Complete Edition are 65% off, and will see a price drop from $69.99 to $24.90

PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions of Life is Strange™ 2 – Complete Edition are 50% off, dropping the price from $39.99 to $20.00

The PlayStation®4 system version of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 is 33% off, and will have a price reduction from $59.99 to $40.19

The PlayStation®4 system version of KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is 50% off, and will see a price drop from $49.99 to $25.00

The PlayStation®4 system version of KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will also be 50% off, and will see a price drop from $59.99 to $30.00

With the recent launch of Romancing SaGa™ 3 on November 11, and the upcoming launch of SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ on December 3, the PlayStation®4 system and Xbox versions of Romancing SaGa 2 will be 25% off, dropping the price from $24.99 to $18.74

Order through the Square Enix Store to get free shipping on all physical orders $75 or above within the United States. Deals available are as follows:

PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition are being discounted 25%, from $39.99 to $29.99

PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions of KINGDOM HEARTS III will see a 50% price drop from $39.99 to $19.99

PlayStation®4 version of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 is being discounted 58% from $59.99 to $24.99

Nintendo Switch™ version of Collection of Mana™ will have a 37% price reduction from $39.99 to $24.99

PlayStation®4 version of NieR:Automata™ Game of the YoRHa Edition will be 50% off, from $39.99 to $19.99

PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions of JUST CAUSE 4 Gold Edition will also see a 50% price drop from $49.99 to $24.99

PlayStation®4 and Xbox One versions of FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION will be discounted 50%, from $29.99 to $14.99

will be discounted 50%, from $29.99 to $14.99 Up to 40% off select PLAY ARTS -KAI- figures including: FINAL FANTASY XII’s Gabranth and Balthier, FINAL FANTASY VII: ADVENT CHILDREN’s Sephiroth, DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY’s Terra and Lightning

30% off KINGDOM HEARTS merchandise including: BRING ARTS figures of KINGDOM HEARTS II Sora Halloween Town Version, Sora Christmas Town Version and KINGDOM HEARTS III Sora Guardian Form Version, plus all in-stock Keyblade Keychains (Kingdom Key, Shooting Star and Braveheart)

Up to 40% off in-stock FINAL FANTASY Trading Card Game (FFTCG) Starter decks and Table Top Games including CHOCOBO™ PARTY UP! THE BOARD GAME and FINAL FANTASY XIV GOLD SAUCER CACTPOT PARTY

Up to 40% off select plush items including FINAL FANTASY Character plushes Cloud, Sephiroth and Lightning and FINAL FANTASY square cushions including Chocobo, Moogle™ and Cactuar

Last but not least, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will be discounted on the Square Enix store starting November 28th through December 2nd.