During Anime Expo 2019 this past summer, Bandai Namco Entertainment teased a new One Piece title, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The upcoming action game now has a 2020 release date attached. Omega Force’s next One Piece adventure will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on March 27, 2020. Plans are presently in place for a day one update that will give players access to Wano Kuni costumes for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Sanji.

Preorders for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 are live for all platforms. Fans who reserve the title on their platform of choice will receive in-game extras, including early unlocks for Germa 66 and two additional costumes. Specifics about what these extra pieces of content entail have yet to surface.

A brand-new trailer accompanied One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4’s release date news. Check it out in the following video:

While One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will include myriad settings, characters, and stories from the anime, the overarching narrative aims to tell an original story. As such, the new installment should offer a welcoming experience for both fans of the franchise and newcomers.

In the upcoming sequel, the Blue Sea’s most formidable pirates join forces in Wano Country for an “epic showdown,” which will see them battle equally formidable enemies. Apart from these few details, not much else is known about Pirate Warriors 4’s story campaign. However, upwards of 40 playable characters have been confirmed to feature on the massive roster. Of course, the likes of fan favorites Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro appear on the lengthy list.

