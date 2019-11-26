The latest update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has rolled out for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Thanks to this new patch, players should expect to see a number of progression issues addressed. In addition, some fixes went into making sure The Force Bar is much easier to read. Though the adjustments and fixes are plentiful, the patch itself isn’t that large. Across all platforms, it clocks in at roughly 1GB.

Patch notes for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s latest update were recently shared on Reddit by developers. In the post, the developer also told fans to continue offering feedback. Community responses have been essential to the update’s Respawn has crafted, thus far. The release notes in question are as follows:

There was an issue that would sometimes cause BD-1 to turn invisible after completing Bogano. This has been fixed and everyone’s favourite droid will now be visible.

The Force bar has had its colour switched, making it easier to read.

You will no longer be able to glitch through a wall on Ilum.

An issue that caused the Spire of Miktrull from being raised has been fixed.

A missing bridge on Dathomir has been located, no longer blocking game progress.

Spheres can no longer get stuck in the wall within the Tomb of Eilram.

An issue preventing players from leaving the tomb on Dathomir has been addressed.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from completing the Force Push tutorial.

Players can no longer bypass a specific area on Dathomir that requires double jump.

BD-1 will no longer disappear during a later section of the game.

Talking to BD-1 during the AT-AT scene on Kashyyyk will no longer break the scene.

There was an issue which prevented players from locating the double bladed lightsaber on Dathomir, this has been addressed.

Improved collision on Bogano.

Improved collision on Ilum.

Fixed an issue which would cause the player to die at the same time as another [spoiler] character.

Fixed an issue which would cause parts of the level to become affected by lightsaber throws during one of the fights with [spoiler].

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on Dathomir after defeating [spoiler].

Fixed an issue from occurring where a character would not appear on Dathomir, and thus preventing players from progressing.

An issue preventing players from completing a sphere puzzle on Zeffo has been addressed.

Respawn’s first foray into Star Wars mythology has, so far, yielded incredible results. Most notably, the adventure seems to have already taken secured a place as a favorite Star Wars game amongst fans. Indeed, reviews were also generally positive. In our review here at PSLS, which awarded the title an 8.5 out of 10, Fallen Order’s combat and story received the bulk of the praise.

[Source: Reddit]