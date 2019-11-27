The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe entered public consciousness during The Game Awards 2018. Serving as the title’s first console release, this edition of the acclaimed experience will also feature extra content. It was initially meant to launch sometime this year. Obviously, with 2019 nearing an end, such a release is no longer on the cards. Reluctantly, but to appease the wishes of fans worldwide, developer Galactic Cafe has decided to push The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe to 2020.

This happy news comes courtesy of a YouTube video, The Stanley Parable’s narrator responds to fan letters and emails saying that the 2019 date was perhaps a bit optimistic, and that a delay is welcome in order to make sure they can get it right. Check it out below:

As the narrator notes in the video, this wasn’t an easy choice. However, fan concern over the developers’ well being and The Stanley Parable’s quality is so moving, not delaying the title would not be a strategy conducive to good public relations. Unfortunately, a specific 2020 date has not yet been written in stone. It should launch sometime before summer begins, though. Maybe. If development works in favor of a pre-summer 2020 release date, expect it then.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will be released in partnership with Designer William Pugh’s independent studio, Crows Crows Crows. As both an expansion and a remastered release, this new edition will include improved visuals, new branching paths, as well as a number of brand-new endings.

The Stanley Parable was initially designed as a free mod for Half-Life 2, which launched in 2011. In 2013, developer Galactic Cafe brought a remake of the mod to life, complete with fresh story content. It inarguably counts as one of gaming’s landmark releases of the last decade, and its Ultra Deluxe edition will be a defining mark to start the next one.

[Source: Crows Crows Crows]