Today, the mainline Five Nights at Freddy’s entries finally make their way to consoles. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 will all become available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One for the low price of $7.99. For now, this is a digital only release. There is currently no word as to whether a physical launch may arrive at a later date.

A trailer for the console release accompanied the news. See what horrors lie in wait at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza in the video below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s has a simple, yet horrifying premise. Players adopt the role of a security guard at a family-oriented pizza joint. The job comes down to merely monitoring the establishment’s security cameras in an office. Why at night? Apparently, some of the animatronic robots become “unpredictable” during nighttime hours. Instead of hiring a repairman, a new security guard is brought in.

There’s more to it than simply keeping an eye out for strange behavior, however. The amount of electricity at the guard’s disposal is incredibly limited, due to budget cuts and the like. Power running out before the night is through could spell doom for the guard. After all, no power means no security doors or other means of protection. If the animatronics go missing when electricity runs out, players should probably find them on the cameras and work out a way to protect themselves.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 sees a new cast of robots join the fun. The franchise’s third entry is set 30 years after the events of the first two. Now the pizza joint horrors are urban legend, kept alive by Fazbear’s Fright: The Horror Attraction. The final chapter in the series sees players become a child who must survive against the cast of animatronics until 6am.

The console versions have been a long time coming. In early 2016, creator Scott Cawthorn promised such ports were on the horizon. Now that the day has finally come, console players can see what all the fuss is about for themselves.