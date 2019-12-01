CD Projekt RED story director Marcin Blacha has told INN:Poland (via Video Games Chronicle) that Cyberpunk 2077 contains “two thick book volumes” of dialogue along with two volumes of directorial comments.

According to a translation of the interview by VGC, Blacha said that Cyberpunk 2077‘s plot is on a “much grander scale than the stories of small human dramas presented in The Witcher.”

Blacha added:

From a creator’s perspective, Cyberpunk 2077 is a story about heroes in opposition to the world, and that world itself is one of the heroes as well. We avoided neologisms in the dialogue, but we often gave new meanings to known terms. The characters talk about ‘full conversion,’ meaning the exchange of the biological body for the electromechanical body, and when they say ‘optics’ they usually refer to electronic sight implants. Without going into too much detail, I can reveal that on my list of favorite heroes I have a certain prisoner who wants to achieve his life goal in one day while on release; an artificial intelligence that runs an entire taxi company; and a clever girl who stands behind the counter in an esoteric shop half the time, while also working as a nurse.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also receive a multiplayer feature, which is in early development, later down the line.

[Source: INN:Poland via VGC]

