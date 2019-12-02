The EU PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale comes to a close today, but PlayStation 4 gamers can still take advantage of quite a few good deals. This is thanks to the launch of the digital storefront’s Christmas Sale, which features discounts up to 70 percent off. The EU PlayStation Store’s Christmas Sale kicks off today; it is set to end later this month on December 23rd.

It seems a very robust sale, too. A total of 601 items are presently listed for sale, including games, special editions, bundles, and DLC. Some of the sale items are games that hit store shelves this year. For instance, the recently released Concrete Genie has a 36 percent discount, now costing £15.99. The title’s Deluxe Edition is also on sale for £24.99. Deluxe Editions for both Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 are priced at £19.99 for the time being. Blood Stained: Ritual of the Night is receiving a pretty good discount of its own, costing £22.74.

Of course, a number of this console generation’s favorites are also receiving price cuts for the Christmas Sale. Bloodborne, Prey, MachineGames’ first two Wolfenstein titles, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Life is Strange, Dishonored 2, the BioShock Collection, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are on sale for £9.99 or less. These handful of highlights do not even begin to cover everything, though.

Deals for other noteworthy hits include AC Origins‘ and God of War’s sale price of £15.99 each and Hellblade at £12.99. Additionally, L.A. Noire’s remaster costs £12.99, while Shadow of the Colossus‘ remake is but a pound more at £13.99. Suffice it to say, the EU PlayStation Store’s Christmas Sale is bound to help countless PS4 fans catch up on their backlog.

[Source: EU PlayStation Store]