PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 3, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

Arise: A Simple Story ($19.99)

Blair Witch ($29.99/PS+ $23.99)

Cuisine Royale (Free to play)

Cuisine Royale – Beginner’s Bundle ($9.99)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition ($79.99)

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

Fight’N Rage ($19.99)

Five Nights at Freddy’s ($7.99)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 ($7.99)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 ($7.99)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 ($7.99)

Golazo! ($14.99)

JigSaw Solace ($3.99)

SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS ($23.99)

SIMULACRA ($12.99/PS+ $11.69)

Stardust Odyssey ($24.99)

Stardust Odyssey + Soundtrack ($26.99/PS+ $21.59)

TheNightfall ($29.99)

Tools Up! ($19.99)

Trax ($9.99)

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine ($19.99)

Wizards of Brandel ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

PS Vita Games

Wizards of Brandel ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Next Page: European Update »