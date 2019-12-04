A new update has made its way into Rocket League, coinciding with the launch of Rocket Pass 5. Starting today, you’ll be able to download the game’s Blueprint update, which converts crates into Unrevealed Blueprints and Keys into Credits, adds the new Item Shop, gives you the ability to archive items, implements the new Season 12 rewards, and features various bug fixes.

You’ll now be able to browse the game’s new Item Shop, which will allow you to purchase items directly using credits. You can buy things like Decals, Rocket Boosts, Banners, Wheels, and other cosmetics to make your vehicle look extra snazzy. And remember, if you previously had Keys in your inventory, they will now be converted to Credits for you to spend. Likewise, you’ll earn Credits instead of Keys as you make your way through Rocket Pass 5’s Premium tiers.

Now that Competitive Season 12 has ended, those who participated and reached specific levels will be able to reap the rewards. Players who reached Bronze I or higher will get the Bronze’ Universal Decal, while those who managed to get to Champion I or higher will be rewarded with the Champion’ Universal Decal, etc. There are lots of other rewards depending on your placement, so make sure you check in to claim your rewards. With the conclusion of Season 12, Competitive Season 13 begins today, bringing a soft reset that will require you to recalibrate your rank.

And of course, this update will finally introduce the game’s new Blueprint system, which replaces Crates. These Blueprints will give you a clear indication as to what you can create with them, removing the element of surprise that was previously found with the old Crate system. This, Psyonix hopes, will make it more consumer-friendly.

Below, you’ll find the Blueprint update’s full patch notes:

Rocket League Update Patch Notes

Scheduled Release: 12/4/2019, 10 a.m. PST / 6 p.m. UTC

THE HEADLINES

Keys and Decryptors have been converted into Credits and Bonus Gifts, respectively

Crates have been converted into Unrevealed Blueprints

The Item Shop is now live

New feature: Item Archiving

Competitive Season 12 Rewards (Universal Decals) will be distributed to eligible players

Rocket Pass 5 begins on December 4

NEW CONTENT

Item Shop

The Item Shop is now live

From the main menu, select ‘Item Shop,’ then the ‘Featured’ tab You can find the Esports Shop next to the Featured tab

Items here can be purchased for the displayed number of Credits

Use the ‘Buy Credits’ button in the lower-left corner to purchase additional Credits

Rocket Pass 5

Rocket Pass 5 begins on December 4 Credits are now available as a reward at certain Premium Upgrade Tiers instead of Keys



Competitive Season 12 Rewards

Competitive Season 12 has ended. Titles and Reward Items will be awarded for your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels.

Season 12 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable Universal Decals that can be used on any customizable Car Body Bronze I or higher – ‘Season 12 – Bronze’ Universal Decal Silver I or higher – ‘Season 12 – Silver’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Gold I or higher – ‘Season 12 – Gold’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Platinum I or higher – ‘Season 12 – Platinum’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Diamond I or higher – ‘Season 12 – Diamond’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Champion I or higher – ‘Season 12 – Champion’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals

Grand Champion Rewards Competitive Soccar Grand Champion – ‘Season 12 – Grand Champion’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 12 – Grand Champion’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Rumble Grand Champion – ‘Season 12 – RNG Champ’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 12 – Grand Champion’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Dropshot Grand Champion – ‘Season 12 – Floor Destroyer’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 12 – Grand Champion’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Hoops Grand Champion – ‘Season 12 – Dunk Master’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 12 – Grand Champion’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals Snow Day Grand Champion – ‘Season 12 – Blizzard Wizard’ In-Game Title + ‘Season 12 – Grand Champion’ Universal Decal + lower Universal Decals



General

Content from the Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, and Chaos Run DLC Packs has been added to all accounts on all platforms

CHANGES AND UPDATES Blueprints Blueprints have replaced Crates in Rocket League Each Blueprint can build one item for a displayed number of Credits All Crates in your inventory have been converted into unrevealed Blueprints Revealing a Blueprint will show you which item that Blueprint can build, along with how many Credits that item will require to build Blueprints may drop after select Online Matches You can trade revealed Blueprints to other players Credits and Bonus Gifts All Keys have been converted into Credits Each Key in your inventory is worth 100-130 Credits. Learn more about the conversion process here Credits can be traded, but only one player in a transaction can offer Credits (no Credit-for-Credit trading) Credits are subject to a trade hold for 72 hours after purchase. The trade hold on newly-purchased Credits will apply to all Credits in your inventory During a trade hold, you cannot trade Credits, items built from Blueprints with Credits during the trade hold, or items from Pro Tiers of Rocket Pass purchased with Credits during the trade hold All Decryptors have been converted into Bonus Gifts Bonus Gifts are free to open Bonus Gifts contain one item from either the Revival or Vindicator Blueprint Series Item Archiving and Inventory Management You can now archive items you no longer want to view with the rest of your inventory ‘Archived Items’ tab has been added to the Manage Inventory screen This tab will only appear in Manage Inventory if you have archived at least one item, and will disappear if you have nothing archived To archive an item, go to Manage Inventory, highlight the item, click the left stick (controller) or click the box icon in the upper-right corner of the item thumbnail (mouse) To remove an item from the archive, find it under ‘Archived Items,’ click the left stick (controller) or click the box icon in the upper-right corner of the item thumbnail (mouse). The item will then reappear under the appropriate tab (Wheels, Decal, etc.) ‘Blueprint,’ and ‘Gift Pack’ tabs have been added to the Manage Inventory screen All Blueprints will appear in the Blueprint tab, unless archived All Bonus Gifts will appear in the Gift Pack tab, unless archived Competitive Season 13 Competitive Season 13 begins Season 13 brings a “soft reset” that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate your Rank Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches All placement match wins count towards your Bronze Season Reward Level progress With the start of Season 13, we have adjusted how Party MMR works for Competitive Playlists. A Party’s MMR will now be weighted closer to the MMR of the highest Ranked player in the group than in previous seasons. BUG FIXES General Fixed rotor and hub clipping from several Wheel types Fixed Replays to use the correct Goal Explosion for Orange and Blue teams Fixed the appearance of Painted Patriarch Wheels Player nameplates no longer reappear after a goal is scored, or when fast-forwarding/rewinding Fixed Animus GP Topper placement and Car Body behavior French translation of Quick Play has been fixed Irradiator wheels no longer transparent when looking from the inside out



[Source: Psyonix]