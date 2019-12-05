After nearly eight months, Dreams Early Access is coming to an end. On December 7 at 3:59pm PST, this version of the experience will no longer be available to purchase on the PlayStation Store. Anyone who grabs Early Access before then, however, will still be able to play. Moreover, Early Access buyers can upgrade to the title’s full version when it launches at no additional cost. Unfortunately, this news has not yet resulted in a release date for Dreams. No need to fret, though, another way in which to celebrate the Dreamiverse is on the horizon–The IMPY Awards.

On January 26th, Media Molecule plans to host a “Twitch stream extravaganza,” which will serve as an awards show. Special guests, awards, and other trappings befitting such a ceremony are all on the cards. Essentially, it’s a way for Media Molecule to celebrate Dreams‘ growing community, from artists and musicians to designers and streamers. To keep things focused on said community, fans get to nominate creators for the IMPY Awards’ 21 categories.

The 21 categories are as follows (NOTE: The community will vote for italicized categories below):

Creator of the Year

Dream of the Year

Best Visuals

Best Narrative

Best Sculpture

Best Song

Best Animation

Best Gameplay

Best Curator

Best Character

Best Sound Design

Best Voice Acting

Funniest Creation

The ‘’Awww-ard’ (Oh wow, it’s SO cute)

Most Improved Dreamer

Hidden Gem Creator

Hidden Gem Dream

The Wish-I-Had-Thought-Of-That Award

Community Star

Most Helpful Dreamer

Favorite Streamer

Fans can send in their nominations via a dedicated survey website. Developers from Media Molecule will narrow the nominees down to a shortlist, which is to become available sometime in January. The community will vote on the six italicized categories above. Meanwhile, a panel of special guests and Media Molecule developers will vote for the winners of the other 15 categories.

The IMPY Awards are scheduled to stream live on Media Molecule’s Twitch channel on January 26th at 9:00am CST. While Dreams‘ full release still lacks a launch date, a recent retail leak suggests everyone may be exploring the Dreamiverse by February 14, 2020.

