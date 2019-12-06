Want to add some holiday cheer to your PlayStation 4’s home screen? Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice already has it covered. The FromSoftware title’s newest PlayStation Network theme is a “Holiday Dynamic Theme” that anyone can download free of charge. It is currently available on the PlayStation Store’s US and EU digital storefronts.

Like all other Dynamic themes, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s Holiday theme is not merely a static image. Rather, it features three images in total, each of which change in some degree over a short period of time. For instance, fog slowly flows across the bottom in one, though the effect does not immediately appear. In addition, the game’s main menu theme plays throughout.

See the theme in action, courtesy of a clip via Twitter user Wario64:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Holiday Dynamic Theme is free on US PSN https://t.co/0Ne6o82m0y pic.twitter.com/RbRAMdXa7H — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 6, 2019

If this particular theme isn’t your style, the PlayStation Store has another free Sekiro theme on offer. Dubbed the “Launch Theme,” it became available earlier this year around the game’s release. It only showcases one image, though, depicting the title’s main character preparing to draw his sword as a thick mist flows about him.

Sekiro has been a boon for FromSoftware and publisher Activision all year. As of June 30th, just three months after its release, the action-adventure title crossed 3.8 million units in sales. In addition to commercial achievements, Sekiro probably couldn’t have asked for better critical reception. According to Metacritic, FromSoftware’s latest counts as the second highest-rated game of 2019, trailing behind Resident Evil 2‘s remake. The latter has an impressive 93 Metascore, while Sekiro takes second place with a score of 91.

FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: PlayStation Network via Wario64 on Twitter]