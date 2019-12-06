Narrative horror games are certainly in a resurgence lately, and it seems like more want to get in on the tension and terror. The Suicide of Rachel Foster has been picked up by Daedalic Entertainment and will be launching on PC on February 19th, 2020. The developer is trying to meet the same date for consoles, but if it doesn’t come on February 19th, we should see it shortly after. Seeming to take more than a few visual cues from popular horror movie The Shining, the game takes place primarily inside a family hotel. You play as a young woman named Nicole. After both of her parents pass away she finds herself having to revisit her father’s hotel so she can sell it and finally be done with that part of her life.

It turns out, ten years earlier, Nicole’s father had had an affair with a young girl named Rachel Foster. When the affair was discovered, Rachel committed suicide and the family was forever split. Now that Nicole is back at the hotel, she finds herself trapped inside due to a snow storm. Worse, things aren’t quite as they seem. Is Rachel’s spirit haunting the hotel? What about her parents? It’s all a possibility. Without a doubt, there is certainly something wrong with the place, and Nicole will have to discover that there’s more to the story and her family’s past than she initially assumed.

You can see the trailer for the game below:

The Suicide of Rachel Foster is being developed by Italian studio One-O-One Games, the gaming branch of film studio 101% Studios. Earlier this year they put out VR Ping Pong Pro, if you need something a little more lighthearted than ghosts and suicides. They are also currently working on a horror stealth game called Gray. Publisher Daedalic Entertainment is behind many games, both developed and published. Last year they developed sci-fi adventure game State of Mind, and this year they ported the third and fourth games in their popular Deponia series to the PS4. Daedalic is currently working on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is set to release sometime in 2021.