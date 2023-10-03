The Forest Cathedral PS5 Release Date Set

Whitethorn Games announced The Forest Cathedral PS5 release date on Tuesday, setting the date for the upcoming environmental horror title.

When does The Forest Cathedral release on PS5?

The Forest Cathedral release date is set for October 31, 2023, where it will launch on the PlayStation 5 just as everyone is celebrating Halloween. The upcoming game is inspired by the events surrounding real-life scientist Rachel Carson’s investigations into the harmful pesticide known as DDT.

Check out a trailer for The Forest Cathedral below:

The game, which is currently out on Xbox Series X|S and PC, features a fully voiced narrative, as well as the ability to switch between controlling Rachel Carson in the 3D world as well as playing as “Little Man” in a 2D world of her own advanced environmental scanning tools.

“Players will take on the role of Rachel, who has embarked on a field research biologist position on a mysterious island,” reads the official description of the game. “While completing her weekly tasks, she quickly realizes things aren’t as they seem. Players will slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide using advanced environmental technology to complete puzzles that weave together 3D exploration with 2D platforming. What secrets will Rachel discover on this island? Many will try to silence her, but the truth always finds a way.”