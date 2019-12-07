Someone at Square Enix seems to have accidentally published a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III‘s ReMind DLC, revealing a release date of January 23, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, and February 25th for the Xbox One.

The trailer was pulled shortly afterwards but not before it made rounds online and revealed some returning characters. If you’re worried about spoilers, we suggest you X out now.

ReMind will see a return of Final Fantasy characters like Leon, Yuffie, and Aerith. A description accompanying the trailer read:

ReMIND – the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.

Expect playable characters besides Sora and new boss battles.

USGamer managed to nab a copy of the trailer before it was taken offline. You can check it out below.

According to previously released information, ReMind will also feature a photo mode, a slideshow mode, a Fast Pass mode, and “Black Code.” Slideshow mode will allow you to create slideshows of your photos, Fast Pass makes enemies weaker, and Black Code allows you to bump up the difficulty significantly by playing without helpful items.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Gematsu]

