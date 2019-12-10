As an incidental retailer listing indicated a few weeks ago, Dreams‘ full version is only months away from release. Media Molecule’s latest project will finally release for the PS4 early next year on February 14, 2020.

News of the official release date went live during this morning’s State of Play broadcast. A brand-new trailer also accompanied the launch-related details. Check it out in the video linked below:

As noted above, the February launch date has technically been known for a few weeks. UK retailer ShopTo shared the date on its official Twitter page last month, complete with a look at the box art for Dreams. Unsurprisingly, the tweet was deleted soon thereafter.

Since then, Media Molecule has ended Dreams Early Access phase. As of December 7th, the title’s Early Access version is no longer available to purchase on the PlayStation Store. Those who already owned Dreams in that stage can still play, though. In addition, early adopters will have access to the full release at no extra cost when the February 14th launch date arrives.

Before February, however, Media Molecule aims to celebrate Dreams‘ successes in another way. The IMPY Awards will go live on Twitch on January 26th. This “Twitch stream extravaganza” basically allows the studio to reward its community with praise, as Dreams creators are the subjects of the award shows’ 21 categories. Fans can send in nominations now via a dedicated survey site. In early January, a panel of developers at Media Molecule will narrow down the selections to a shortlist.