Last week, a trailer for Kingdom Hearts III’s Re MIND DLC hit the web, accidentally unleashing the content’s release date. Of course, it was quickly removed. Now it’s easy to see why. The leaked trailer was intended to be a part of today’s State of Play, and the information has indeed proved accurate. Kingdom Hearts III’s Re MIND DLC will arrive early next year on January 23, 2020 for the PlayStation 4. Xbox One players can purchase it a month later on February 25th.

Re MIND’s release date details received an official confirmation during the most recent State of Play livestream from Sony. Feast your eyes on the content’s two-minute trailer below:

Preorders for the DLC are already live online. The base Re MIND content will cost $29.99, featuring the additional “Re MIND” story, a Limitcut episode with 13 boss fights, Secret episode and boss battle, the previously teased Data greeting and Slideshow features, and the Premium menu. The latter includes several difficulty settings and gameplay challenges.

The trailer above also confirms the return of Final Fantasy characters that were notoriously absent from the main game, as well as new playable characters for this DLC.

For the price of $39.99, fans will have the option to grab all of the DLC offerings listed above in addition to a Concert Video that packages in 19 tracks. These 19 tracks are those that were performed in Osaka, Japan at the Kingdom Hearts –World of Tres– Orchestra concert.

When Re MIND goes live early next year, Square Enix additionally plans to release Kingdom Hearts III’s Version 1.07. A free update, Version 1.07 will add the following to the overall experience:

Main story update

New abilities added

Keyblades Oathkeeper and Oblivion + new formchanges added (in-game requirements in Kingdom Hearts III to acquire Keyblades)

Sharing features expanded

Kingdom Hearts III is in stores now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

[Via: Gematsu]