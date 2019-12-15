Izanagi Games has announced that Kazutaka Kodaka’s recently-announced full motion video game, Death Come True, will be “tentatively” releasing for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

In a tweet announcing the platforms, the studio said that although development is in progress on all of the aforementioned platforms, “there may be changes depending on review procedures, etc.” Izanagi didn’t elaborate what type of changes it’s referring to.

In case you missed it last week, here’s Death Come True‘s teaser trailer.

Alongside actor Kanata Hongō, Death Come True will star Chiaki Kuriyama, who is known for her performance as Takako Chigusa in Battle Royale and Go-Go Yubari in Kill Bill: Vol 1. In the game, Kuriyama will be police investigator Akane Sachimura, who is found in protagonist Makoto Karaki’s bathtub. Makoto is a wanted serial killer.

A brief synopsis is as follows:

The story takes place in a hotel. The main character, Makoto Karaki (Kanata Hongo) is a wanted serial killer. However, he has lost all of his memories. Under such circumstances, when he dies, he has a mysterious ability to “time leap” and return to the past. As he’s being chased as a criminal, who can he trust? Who should he be wary of? What is his true identity? The man searches to find the truth as he repeats decisions and death.

Death Come True will release sometime in 2020. The game will support multiple languages at launch.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Izanagi Games via Gematsu]