You’ll soon have a new way to celebrate the holidays in Mortal Kombat 11 with two new events that are sure to give you a hearty (and festive) challenge. Running from December 22 – 27, 2019, is the Winter Wonderland Tower event, followed by Ring in the New Year from December 28 – January 2, 2020. These free events will send you up the Tower with various holiday-themed modifiers to keep you on your toes. Even the deadly characters of Mortal Kombat can find time to enjoy the festivities (although, something about Killer Kanes just doesn’t seem pleasant).

In the Winter Wonderland Tower, you’ll need to look out for Killer Kanes, Sledding Tarkatans, Parachuting Ginger Deadmen, Exploding Snowmen, and Shooting Stars if you want to succeed. This Tower event will allow you to earn special in-game rewards like event character skins, player module pieces, and other konsumables.

After that, the Ring in the New Year event will kick off on December 28th. Much like Winter Wonderland (and the rest of the Tower challenges), you’ll face off against enemies while making your way up the tower and dealing with New Year-themed modifiers. These include a Disco Ball, Champagne Bottles, Party Poppers, and Fireworks, just in time for the new year.

And don’t forget, there’s plenty more content to come in Mortal Kombat 11 thanks to its Kombat Pack, featuring six additional characters that will release through next spring. Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, and Sindel are available now, with DC’s Joker scheduled to release on January 28th, followed by Spawn on March 17th.

Developer NetherRealm Studios also recently implemented cross-play (Krossplay) for Mortal Kombat 11, as part of its 1.13 patch earlier this month. This allows PS4 and Xbox One users to compete against one another in Online Kasual game modes. According to an FAQ from WB Games, Krossplay “will not support PC, Nintendo Switch or Stadia at this time,” and is still technically in beta on PS4 and Xbox One, but perhaps the feature will be added to other platforms in the future.

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of 2019’s best-selling games, taking the 5th spot on the North American NPD list for November. Its critical reception mirrored that sales success, with many outlets praising it for its story, gameplay, and visuals. It also won the Best Fighting Game award here at PSLS for 2019.