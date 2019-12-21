Back in October, a report from a reliable source of Destiny leaks suggested that development of Destiny 3 is already underway, with Chris Barrett serving as director. While it’s no surprise that the studio might be eyeing a third installment (and it has good reason to do so), don’t expect to hear about it for a little while at least.

Asked when Bungie plans to move on to Destiny 3, communications director David “DeeJ” Dague told PCGamesN that we’ll have to “wait a little bit longer” for news about the franchise’s future.

“I don’t have any good announcements to make about the next bold moves we’ll make in the franchise,” said Dague. “Right now our commitment and our attention is to make the seasons that will unfold over the course of the next year interesting and sustain a perennial story arc that will keep players engaged. I understand the question you’re asking and it’s certainly an interesting one, and we’ll have a lot of cool stuff to say on that later, but I’m afraid that moment will have to wait a little bit longer.”

According to the aforementioned report, Destiny 3 will be targeting a next-gen release. If production did indeed kick off recently, then it does make sense for Bungie to develop for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, this is all speculation at the moment so take it with a customary grain of salt.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know what changes and new additions you’d like to see in Destiny 3.

[Source: PCGamesN]