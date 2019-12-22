Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s unannounced battle royale mode keeps cropping up, thanks to various glitches and datamined information. However, you can now explore the map yourself using a spectator glitch discovered by Reddit user KingBeezoR. All you have to do is play a private match on the Vacant map and spectate to roam around. This is demonstrated by KingBeezoR in the clip below.

Despite multiple leaks, we’re still not sure if Modern Warfare is getting a battle royale mode or not. Activision has yet to make an official announcement but Infinity Ward has suggested in the past that it’s very much interested in the mode.

In terms of the map, here’s what we know so far from previously datamined information:

Zones

Airfield

Boneyard

Dam

Downtown

Gulag

Hospital

Layover

Lumber

Overgrown

Port

Quarry

Storage Town

Supercenter

Trainyard

TV Station

Points of Interest

Bank

Fire Station

Gas Station

Gun Store

Pharmacy

Police Station

Default Options (Public Match)

Player Count: 200

Playlists: Solo (1), Duos (2), and Squads (4)

End-Game Radar: On

Infiltration Option: C130

Pre-Game Lobby Free-for-All: On

Post-Game Exfiltration: Off

Max Health: 150

Last Stand Health: 100

Last Stand Revive Health: 30

Last Stand Timer: 60s

Last Stand Revive Time: 7s

Friendly Fire Punish Limit: 2

Gulag: On

Mission Types

Tracked

Timed Run

Assassination (Eliminate specific player)

Scavenger Hunt (Collect Scavenger Crates)

Domination (Capture Domination Point)

Random (Random Mission)

None of this information is final yet so take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

[Source: Eurogamer]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.