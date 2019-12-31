Throughout the back half of December, a stage adaptation of Persona 5 ran in two Japanese cities, Osaka and Tokyo. You haven’t seen the last of Persona 5: The Stage, though. The play will return in October 2020, hitting the stage in Yokohama and Osaka. At the time of writing, Marvelous has yet to unveil specific dates, times, and venues for the stage production’s next round of shows.

Persona 5: The Stage’s official Twitter account recently shared the news, while confirming that much of the cast will return. Hiroki Ino is reprising the role of Joker, Kouhei Shiota will return as Ryuji, Yoshihide Sasaki will again assume the role of Goro, Kōji Kominami will once more star as Yusuke, and Yuki Odera will play Ann. Marvelous’ announcement mentions nothing of Ikue Otani, who voiced Morgana for the play’s original run. As such, it’s a mystery as to whether or not she will return for the role.

Below is a brief trailer announcement about the play’s return in Japanese:

Persona 5 is closing out the decade strong. For one, the title recently reached quite the impressive sales milestone, having sold 3.2 million copies worldwide. Japan alone contributed to over 400,000 copies, approximately 142,000 of which were digital sales. News of the JRPG’s sales success hit the web on the same day as the announcement of Persona 5 Royal’s Western launch date. Western Persona fans and newcomers alike can begin enjoying the enhanced version of Persona 5 on March 31, 2020. There are a few special editions from which fans can choose; all are currently available to preorder.

