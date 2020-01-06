Images of the PlayStation 5 devkit have surfaced, again. This time, the photos offer a much better shot of the system overall. In addition, the images feature a clearer look at the next DualShock controller. Of course, it’s worth remembering that the devkit’s design likely isn’t representative of the final build.

The latest look at the hardware comes courtesy of a Facebook post, shared by a developer responsible for cleaning the devkit. Eventually, the post found its way on the PS5 Subreddit. Take a gander at the newest PS5 devkit images below:

Plenty has been shown of the PS5 devkit over the last few months. However, these new images seem the best look we’ve gotten of the next DualShock’s prototype. It does appear a tad beefier than the DualShock 4. Interestingly, the touchpad also looks to be raised, whereas the DualShock 4 curves into the controller. Again, there’s no telling how close this design is to the controller’s final build.

With the advent of the new year, Sony is bound to detail much more about the next console in the coming months. Who knows, perhaps a bit of information will come out of CES 2020? Sony’s press conference at the electronics show kicks off today at 5pm PST. The company’s recent announcement of its CES schedule teased that “The Future is Coming.” Thankfully, we’ll know for sure if this is a hint at incoming PS5 news in just a matter of hours.

The most recent details about the PS5 surfaced last week in a leaked specs report. At the time of writing, Sony has yet to corroborate the veracity of the information.

[Source: Reddit via Wccftech]