It’s 2020, and that means there’s going to be a new Call of Duty this year, as there is every year. This year’s entry is being done by Treyarch, who jumped the line in front of Sledgehammer. While there still isn’t much know about the upcoming entry (rumors have said it will be Black Ops 5), one very important detail was revealed by Treyarch’s game design director David Vonderhaar. Specifically, that the game will lack jetpacks.

The cute little Twitter exchange started with Vonderhaar posting the song “Girl I Love You” by Massive Attack. Naturally, people asked questions related to Call of Duty rather than talking about the (actually really good) song. Twitter user “PPerseting” replied with “you butter[sic] have jetpacks in the next cod.” In turn, Vonderhaar responds with one big fat “NO,” making his feelings on jetpacks rather clear. The question is then pressed again by Twitter user “Meltezy,” who insists that jetpacks are the secret to reviving Call of Duty (though, if sales numbers are anything to go by, it doesn’t really need a “revival”). This time Vonderhaar gives a slightly more detailed response:

Such short-term memories. You hung me from the highest branch. No. NO. I have PTSD.

So it appears there’s little to “NO” chance of jetpacks happening in the newest game.

Of course, this doesn’t really tell us much about what the next Call of Duty will actually have. It could still be in a modern—or even sci-fi—setting and just lack jetpacks while having other wonders of the era. It’s equally possible Treyarch is using Black Ops 5 to go back to the Cold War and is telling another story in that time period. Whatever the case, it should be interesting to see how Treyarch follows Infinity Ward’s wildly successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

[Source: Twitter]