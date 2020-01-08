The Surge 2 fans can begin exploring The Kraken story expansion when it arrives on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on January 16th. However, those who purchase the Season Pass, which costs $19.99, can dive in a couple of days earlier on January 14th.

In The Kraken DLC, players will stumble across a beached military aircraft carrier. The mysteries surrounding its presence will unfold in a fresh storyline, wherein new weapons and enemy types also await. For a glimpse at what lies ahead, check out the story expansion’s brand-new trailer in the following clip:

The Kraken DLC releases January 16 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Explore the mysteries behind a beached military vessel and discover a brand-new story line with new weapons and enemies! Get your Season Pass and an exclusive 48 hours early access: https://t.co/IZ2RlfmASB pic.twitter.com/eXs9sVXrt7 — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) January 8, 2020

The Surge 2’s Season Pass includes a total of four DLC offerings. The “BORAX-I Quantum Mace” Double Duty weapon, Public Enemy Weapon Pack, and Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack are already available to download. 13 weapons feature in the Weapon Pack; meanwhile, the Legacy Gear Pack gives players access to three new armor sets.

The sequel from Deck 13 hit stores shelves last September, raking in even more acclaim than its predecessor. Our review awarded it an 8 out of 10, praising its gameplay systems and setting, while noting a lack of quality with regards to story and enemy variety.

Deck 13’s The Surge 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: The Surge on Twitter]