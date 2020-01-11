Infinity Ward has confirmed in its latest community update that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a 3v3 variant of Gunfight soon, which is already in the works. A 1v1 version was released last week.

Following a successful beta back in November, Gunfight Tournament is also set to return once known bugs are dealt with and new rewards are added in. Alongside this, new loadout slots will be added in the coming weeks and players will be able to partake in new 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier events.

In the same community update, Infinity Ward also outlined the following known issues that it’s currently working to fix, and a weekly calendar of events:

Known Issues

Lighting flickering on various maps

Mission collision on containers on Cargo

Platinum skins not unlocking properly

Out of map exploits in Ground War

Platinum and Damascus camos glare while ADS

Calendar

Tuesday – Playlist updates

Thursday – Developer diary and/or behind the scenes blog

Friday – Community Update blog

Infinity Ward’s Joel Emslie separately told players on Reddit that the studio is also working to fix a known issue with Modern Warfare‘s Quick Play filter that prevents game modes from rotating until players leave Quick Play and begin a fresh search. Details will be shared in due course.

[Source: Infinity Ward]

