Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has said that Sony has done “a fantastic job across the board” this generation and that he doesn’t really see Microsoft engaging in a “head-to-head bout” with the company going forward.

In an extensive interview with MCV UK, Booty was asked if Microsoft was ready to compete with Sony in the next generation, to which he said:

First of all, Sony’s done a fantastic job just across the board in terms of what they’ve done with building an audience, selling consoles, obviously, a number of amazing, great games that have come out of their first party teams. I try to stay away from framing things as a head-to-head bout with Sony, instead I think that it’s just up to us to focus on three things. First of all, we need to deliver on the promises that we make. So if we say a game is going to ship at a certain time, we’ve got to get that done, we just need to get better at executing. We need to make sure that we hold the bar high on quality, and that we’re releasing games that we can be proud of and that the fans can be proud of as Xbox exclusives. And then lastly, we need to continue building characters, stories and worlds that can transcend generations, devices and platforms.

Booty revealed that Xbox Series X’s launch games will be compatible with all of Microsoft’s existing and new hardware. This is in stark contrast with reports of Sony’s approach, which claim that some of PlayStation 5’s launch titles will not be compatible with the PS4.

What do our readers think of Microsoft’s approach?

[Source: MCV UK]