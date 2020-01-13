While the internet continues to speculate as to when and where Sony may fully unveil the PlayStation 5, the company itself is planning a fan-centric event in New York. “Experience PlayStation” will kick off tomorrow, January 14th, in the New York City-based Sony Square showroom. It will come to a close next month on February 16th. Throughout the event’s run, attendees will have access to the showroom from 12:00pm to 7:00pm EST. This event shouldn’t be confused with “PlayStation Experience,” or “PSX.”

Experience PlayStation itself is mentioned on the Events Calendar via Sony’s official website. According to the listing, those who attend will be able to “Celebrate 25 Years of Play with a collection of titles on PS4 and PS VR.” Interestingly, the Events Calendar offers no further details. See a screenshot of the event listing below:

As GamesRadar notes in its reporting on the event, Experience PlayStation seems somewhat of an extension of December’s 25 Years of Play. A larger presence in the Sony Square space just provides local fans a more tangible way of honoring the brand’s 25-year history.

With the above in mind, it appears unlikely that Experience PlayStation will in any way, shape, or form connect to the long-rumored PlayStation 5 reveal event. Perhaps this isn’t the case, though. Some rumors point to the event concluding just before Sony makes the official PS5 announcement. After all, Sony spent much of last year unveiling PS5 details through exclusive interviews and Wired articles. Just last week, a brief segment during CES was used to show off the PS5 logo. Maybe the company will once again subvert expectations? Clearly, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out over the next several weeks. It’s rumored that Sony will unveil additional plans about its 2020 plans today, including whether or not it will attend E3 2020.

The PlayStation 5 will hit store shelves during this holiday season.

[Source: Sony via GamesRadar]