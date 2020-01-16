Disintegration is a first-person sci-fi shooter from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, set to launch sometime this year. To get feedback, the studio, V1 Interactive, will host closed technical beta sessions on January 28th and January 29th on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Presently, closed beta sign ups are live via the game’s official website. A public beta is also planned from January 31st to February 1st across all platforms.

A post on the official Disintegration Twitter page offers a breakdown of all the multiplayer beta dates and times. See them outlined in the following tweet:

Our closed beta will be hosted on Tuesday, January 28 from 8 am PT/11 am ET to 11:59 pm PT/2:59 am ET and Wednesday, January 29 from 8 am PT/11 am ET to 11:59 pm PT/2:59 am ET. Our public beta will then follow from January 31 to February 1 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC! — Disintegration Game (@dsntgrtn) January 15, 2020

V1 Interactive and publisher Private Division unveiled Disintegration last summer. Details and an announcement trailer were shared shortly thereafter during 2019’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live. In addition to multiplayer offerings, the title will consist of a story campaign. Players will explore a near future Earth, in which pandemics such as the planet’s overpopulation and food shortages led scientists to drastic attempts at a solution. One such solution involved “Integration,” a process whereby the human brain is stored in robotic bodies.

Though Integration was designed as a temporary problem solver, it took an a permanence some refuse to let go of. Those who live comfortably in their robot armatures are known as the Rayonne. But it’s not just immortality they seek; many of the Rayonne also wish to exterminate those who prefer to live as human.

Disintegration currently lacks a release date, though it is expected to launch this year.

[Source: Disintegration on Twitter]