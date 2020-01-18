Overwatch‘s annual lunar new year celebrations have officially kicked off, with a modified Capture the Flag mode, weekly challenges, and new cosmetics. You can now celebrate Year of the Rat by downloading the game’s latest patch, which includes some hero updates.
An overview of the event is as follows:
NEW GAME MODE: CTF BLITZ
- Capture the Flag returns to the Arcade for Lunar New Year
- CTF Blitz is a modified version of the Capture the Flag we’re introducing with the Lunar patch this year
- The flags are much closer than before, at the locations that overtime games typically go to
- Instead of three captures, you need six to win
WEEKLY CHALLENGES
- Weekly Challenges are back for Lunar New Year, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by winning nine games
- Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins
- Week 1: Monk Doomfist
- Week 2: Ancient Bronze Winston
- Week 3: Paper Cutting Wrecking Ball
NEW COSMETICS
- 4 Legendary skins
- Opera Brigitte
- Face Changer Sombra
- Mask Dancer Moira
- Samul Nori Lucio
- 3 Epic skins
- Player icons, emotes, sprays
Hero updates included in the patch are as follows:
Baptiste
Immortality Field
- Maximum duration reduced from 8 to 5 seconds
- Cooldown increased from 20 to 25 seconds
Amplification Matrix
- Ultimate cost increased by 20%
Mei
Endothermic Blaster (Primary Fire)
- Slowing effect now reduces enemy movement speed from 20-70%, down from 30-90%
- Slowing effect duration reduced from 1.5 to 1.0 second
D.Va
Boosters
- Cooldown decreased from 5 to 3 seconds
Orisa
Fortify
- Damage reduction reduced from 50% to 40%
Hanzo
Storm Bow (Primary Fire)
- Maximum projectile speed reduced from 125 to 110
Doomfist
Rising Uppercut
- Recovery time increased from 0.2 to 0.35 seconds
